GIBLIN Mark Peter "Gibbo" Late of Acacia Creek, passed away doing one of the many things he loved on 2nd February 2020, aged 49 years. Beloved husband of Sue. Dearly loved father of Brad, Brenton, Erin, Abbie, Ebonie, Shelby and a father Mentor of many. Loving Papa of Alex Louise. Loved Son of Arthur (Jack) and Mary (dec'd). Loving brother, brother-in-law and uncle of Scott, Chris and their families. "It's a long road for a dog with sore paws" Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Gibbo's funeral, to be held at the Warwick Funerals Chapel, 48 Willi Street, Warwick Qld, service commencing at 2.00pm (Qld time), Friday 14th February 2020. WARWICK FUNERALS Australian and Family Owned Warwick 07 4667 8700
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Feb. 14, 2020