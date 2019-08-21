|
|
Brooksby Mark Andrew "Brooka" 9.2.1969 - 15.8.2019 Passed away peacefully in Bunbury WA aged 50. Father of Mathew and Alana. Son of Yvonne and Harry (dec). Brother of Glenn and Lynne. With tears we saw you suffer, we watched you fade away, our hearts were slowly breaking, as you fought so hard to stay. You did not want to leave us, but you did not go alone, for part of us went with you, the day Pa called you home. WILLIAM BARRETT & SONS BUNBURY Post an etribute at barrettfunerals.com.au This service will be webcasted, link at website.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Aug. 21, 2019