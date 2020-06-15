|
RYAN Marie Louise 'Lou'
On June 12, 2020 peacefully at her home, Warrnambool with her loving family by her side.
Much loved wife of Barry, loved and cherished mother of Joseph, Matilda and Jack.
Aged 58 years.
Private funeral due to attendance restrictions
Tributes and condolences can be offered on
the 'Funeral Notices' section at
www.guyettsfunerals.com.au
The Service will be streamed on WEDNESDAY
(June 17) commencing at 4.00pm.
The following link will give you access to the stream.
www.guyettsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on June 15, 2020