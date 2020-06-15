Home
Marie Louise RYAN

Marie Louise RYAN Notice
RYAN Marie Louise 'Lou'

On June 12, 2020 peacefully at her home, Warrnambool with her loving family by her side.

Much loved wife of Barry, loved and cherished mother of Joseph, Matilda and Jack.

Aged 58 years.



Private funeral due to attendance restrictions

Tributes and condolences can be offered on

the 'Funeral Notices' section at

www.guyettsfunerals.com.au

The Service will be streamed on WEDNESDAY

(June 17) commencing at 4.00pm.

The following link will give you access to the stream.

www.guyettsfunerals.com.au



Published in The Warrnambool Standard on June 15, 2020
