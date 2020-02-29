Home
WILLIAMS Maria M Passed away on February 15, 2020 aged 55. Sadly taken away from us too soon Loved by so many and a special aunty to all. We are so blessed to have had you in our lives. Adoring mother of Daniel (dec), Emma and Amanda. Beloved partner of Timothy. Cherished sister of Glenys and family. Siblings Jimmy (dec), Tina (dec) and Shannon. Condolences to Robbie, Trish, Kirsty, Dylan, Kirwin, Ryan, Brodie, Reece and family. Sadly missed but forever in our hearts Fly wild my sister A celebration of Maria's life to follow
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Feb. 29, 2020
