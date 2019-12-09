Home
Margaret THOMAS


1930 - 2019
Margaret THOMAS Notice
THOMAS

Magaret Mary

In loving memory of my beautiful sister Margaret who was a wonderful sister and friend for over 78 years.  I will miss her more than words can say.  Special thanks to our nieces Wendy and Sheryl who have supported Margaret with much love and care for many years, especially the last several years while Margaret's health was failing, including her recent time in care. I will miss Margaret so much.  Lois,  and Graeme  xxx

Guyetts

5562 2622
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Dec. 9, 2019
