THOMAS
Magaret Mary
In loving memory of my beautiful sister Margaret who was a wonderful sister and friend for over 78 years. I will miss her more than words can say. Special thanks to our nieces Wendy and Sheryl who have supported Margaret with much love and care for many years, especially the last several years while Margaret's health was failing, including her recent time in care. I will miss Margaret so much. Lois, and Graeme xxx
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Dec. 9, 2019