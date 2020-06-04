Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret LANIGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret sgs LANIGAN Sr.

Add a Memory
Margaret sgs LANIGAN Sr. Notice
LANIGAN Sr Margaret sgs Died peacefully at Austin Hospital Heidelberg, Monday 1 June 2020. A much loved member of the Sisters of the Good Samaritan for 69 years. Daughter of John Dennis Lanigan and Catherine Margaret Lanigan nee Gavin (both dec). Sister to Mary rsj (dec), Patrick (Jack), Kathleen (dec), Kevin (Mick), Patricia (dec), Maureen (dec) and Teresa sgs. A woman of compassion and gracious hospitality, with a great love for her family and the many little children whom she taught. Her inner self was mirrored in her beautiful smile and gentleness. May she Rest in Peace
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on June 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -