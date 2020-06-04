|
LANIGAN Sr Margaret sgs Died peacefully at Austin Hospital Heidelberg, Monday 1 June 2020. A much loved member of the Sisters of the Good Samaritan for 69 years. Daughter of John Dennis Lanigan and Catherine Margaret Lanigan nee Gavin (both dec). Sister to Mary rsj (dec), Patrick (Jack), Kathleen (dec), Kevin (Mick), Patricia (dec), Maureen (dec) and Teresa sgs. A woman of compassion and gracious hospitality, with a great love for her family and the many little children whom she taught. Her inner self was mirrored in her beautiful smile and gentleness. May she Rest in Peace
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on June 4, 2020