Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Primmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Primmer


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Margaret Primmer Notice
Primmer (née Bourke)

Margaret Norah

2.5.1937 - 24.2.2020

Daughter of Patrick and Clare Bourke (both dec).

Sister to Jack & Anne Bourke (both dec), Cath & Bernie Crawley (both dec), Pat & Aileen Bourke (both dec), Mary & John O'Connor (both dec), Dot & Ian Grayland of Albury, Betty & Geoff (dec) Sheedy of Terang, Alex & Marilyn Bourke of Camperdown, Bill & Kate (dec) Bourke of Terang, Imelda Byrne of Qld, and Veronica Bourke (dec).

A much loved and respected aunt to many.

Macqueens

55921293
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -