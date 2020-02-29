|
|
Primmer (née Bourke)
Margaret Norah
2.5.1937 - 24.2.2020
Daughter of Patrick and Clare Bourke (both dec).
Sister to Jack & Anne Bourke (both dec), Cath & Bernie Crawley (both dec), Pat & Aileen Bourke (both dec), Mary & John O'Connor (both dec), Dot & Ian Grayland of Albury, Betty & Geoff (dec) Sheedy of Terang, Alex & Marilyn Bourke of Camperdown, Bill & Kate (dec) Bourke of Terang, Imelda Byrne of Qld, and Veronica Bourke (dec).
A much loved and respected aunt to many.
Macqueens
55921293
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Feb. 29, 2020