Margaret Norah PRIMMER


1937 - 2020
Margaret Norah PRIMMER Notice
PRIMMER (Bourke) Margaret Norah 2.5.1937 - 24.2.2020

Loved and respected wife of Roger.

Devoted and much loved mother and mother in law of Kerrie Drayton, Noel & Jan, Bill, Kathryn & Carl Hunt.

Adored Nanny to

Phillippa & Luke, Caroline & Kyle, Warwick, Bridget, and Dusty;

Michael & Adriana, Rachel & Anoop, and Christopher & Johanna;

Mackenzie;

Chelsea, and Madilyn.

Great-Nanny to Rubi and Jordyn.

Friend of Janene, Brooke and Sam.

'The Rose of our family has withered and died'
Published in The Warrnambool Standard from Feb. 26 to Feb. 29, 2020
