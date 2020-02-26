|
|
PRIMMER (Bourke) Margaret Norah 2.5.1937 - 24.2.2020
Loved and respected wife of Roger.
Devoted and much loved mother and mother in law of Kerrie Drayton, Noel & Jan, Bill, Kathryn & Carl Hunt.
Adored Nanny to
Phillippa & Luke, Caroline & Kyle, Warwick, Bridget, and Dusty;
Michael & Adriana, Rachel & Anoop, and Christopher & Johanna;
Mackenzie;
Chelsea, and Madilyn.
Great-Nanny to Rubi and Jordyn.
Friend of Janene, Brooke and Sam.
'The Rose of our family has withered and died'
Published in The Warrnambool Standard from Feb. 26 to Feb. 29, 2020