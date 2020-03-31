|
HEGARTY Margaret Mary (nee Fowler) 14/11/1943- 29/3/2020 Passed away at the Epworth Eastern Hospital, Melbourne Aged 76 years Margaret was the much-loved elder daughter of Jim and May Fowler (both dec) formerly of Glenfyne and sister to Bill, Ruth, John (dec) and Phillip (dec). She will be sadly missed by her husband John and sons Anthony and Simon, their wives Holly and Stacey and granddaughters Heidi, Annabelle, Emily and Hannah. May she rest in peace and Love. A small family funeral will be held now and later, in virus-free times, a celebration of Margaret's life.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Mar. 31, 2020