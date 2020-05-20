Home
Margaret Lucy (Grenfell) WATERSON


1940 - 2020
Margaret Lucy (Grenfell) WATERSON Notice
WATERSON née Grenfell Margaret Lucy 12/06/1940 - 19/05/2020 Loved wife of Ron for 62 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Bruce, Peter (dec.), Jillian and David Wade, Stephen and Vicki, Andrew and Claire. Loved Granny of Matthew (dec.), Brenton, Jayden and Kelsie; Christine, Catherine and Matthew; Nathan, Luke and Rachael. Great Granny of Maliah, Rocco and Arlo. Private funeral Tributes and condolences can be offered on the 'Funeral Notices' section at www.guyettsfunerals.com.au



logo
Published in The Warrnambool Standard from May 20 to May 22, 2020
