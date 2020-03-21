|
MCCARTHY Margaret Ellen Passed away peacefully at Southwest Healthcare Warrnambool.
January 1, 1936 - March 14, 2020
Loved wife of Jim (dec.).
Loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Marcia, Damien, Michele and Stephen, Andrea and Michael.
Loved and loving Nan of Tayla, Harrison, Lachlan, James and Luke.
Due to the COVID-19, public gatherings are now being limited to no more than 100 persons.
As a result the Funeral Service for MARGARET
will be a PRIVATE FUNERAL
If you wish to attend Margaret's Funeral or Rosary could you please phone Andrea on
0417 384 250
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Mar. 21, 2020