John O'Sullivan
82 Fairy Street
Warrnamboool, Victoria 3280
03 5561 1199
Service
Monday, Jun. 15, 2020
3:00 PM
livestreamed
Facebook/O'SullivanFunerals
Margaret BLAIN

Margaret BLAIN Notice
BLAIN Margaret Passed away peacefully at home in Mortlake on 7th June 2020.



Dearly loved wife of Barry (dec).



Loved mother of Jayson and Teena and mother-in-law of Sally.



Cherished Nan of Jordan, Bayley, Zali, Jacquin, Taylah, Damon, Reagan and Logan.



Travel now over the rainbow

to Barry's waiting arms.





Due to current restrictions,

the Service will be attended by family only.



The Service will be livestreamed on Monday 15th June 2020 at 3.00 pm.

Facebook/O'SullivanFunerals.



Published in The Warrnambool Standard on June 13, 2020
