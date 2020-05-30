Home
Margaret Anne MASON


1953 - 2020
Margaret Anne MASON Notice
MASON (née O'Neil) Margaret Anne Sadly passed away peacefully at Southwest Healthcare, Warrnambool. 03/12/1953 - 27/05/2020 Loved wife of John. Sister-in-law of Lorna and Alan Lakey, Beryl and Russell Adams and their families. A special soul at rest, fought the brave fight Thanks to Anchor Point and Warrnambool friends for their love and support during this trying time. Private cremation Private funeral due to attendance restrictions. Tributes and condolences can be offered on the 'Funeral Notices' section at www.guyettsfunerals.com.au



Published in The Warrnambool Standard on May 30, 2020
