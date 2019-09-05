|
DEAR Lyndon Passed away peacefully at the Timboon Hospital in the presence of loved ones. 1956 - 2019 Loved son of Elaine and Ken (dec.). Beloved husband of Robyn. Amazing father and father-in-law of Troy and Maria, Kristi and Matt, James and Maria, Cathryn, David and Jaqueline. Adored Poppa Pa of Nicholas, Jake, Aria, Peyton, Evie, Michaela, Emily and Isabelle. Brother-in-law of Sue and Ray and uncle of Melanie, Natalie and Lauren. 'Will be sorely missed'
Published in The Warrnambool Standard from Sept. 5 to Sept. 7, 2019