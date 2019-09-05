Home
Services
Guyetts Warrambool
56-60 Verdon Street
Warrnamboool, Victoria 3280
03 5562 2622
Resources
More Obituaries for Lyndon DEAR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lyndon DEAR

Lyndon DEAR Notice
DEAR Lyndon Passed away peacefully at the Timboon Hospital in the presence of loved ones. 1956 - 2019 Loved son of Elaine and Ken (dec.). Beloved husband of Robyn. Amazing father and father-in-law of Troy and Maria, Kristi and Matt, James and Maria, Cathryn, David and Jaqueline. Adored Poppa Pa of Nicholas, Jake, Aria, Peyton, Evie, Michaela, Emily and Isabelle. Brother-in-law of Sue and Ray and uncle of Melanie, Natalie and Lauren. 'Will be sorely missed'



logo
Published in The Warrnambool Standard from Sept. 5 to Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lyndon's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.