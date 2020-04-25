|
Sim (Coats) Lisa Bill and Alice Sim - and their sons, daughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren -- are deeply saddened by the passing on Sunday, April 19, 2020, of Lisa Sim, dearly loved wife of their son Neil Sim, mother of Bethany, Joshua and Hannah, and much-loved member of the Coats family. We all were with you in spirit and prayers - Lisa, Neil and family -- during her long fight and know that she rests now in the arms of her Lord. "Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me." ~Psalm 23:4
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 25, 2020