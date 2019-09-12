|
|
BAUDINETTE Lindsay Gordon "Len" Passed away peacefully at Lyndoch Living on 10th September 2019.
Dearly loved husband of Barbara (dec).
Loved father and father-in-law of Fiona and David (dec) (Powell), Ian and Morag, Jane and Anthony (Walsh) and Grant.
Loved friend of Yvonne.
Cherished Grandpa and Poppa of Stephanie, Samuel and Ashe; Courtney, Ashlea and Brooke; and Shelley. Great-grandfather of Amelie, Mason and Ziggy.
A Life Well Lived.
Please see Saturday's edition
for Funeral Arrangements.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Sept. 12, 2019