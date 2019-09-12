Home
Services
John O'Sullivan
82 Fairy Street
Warrnamboool, Victoria 3280
03 5561 1199
Resources
More Obituaries for Lindsay BAUDINETTE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lindsay Gordon "Len" BAUDINETTE

Add a Memory
Lindsay Gordon "Len" BAUDINETTE Notice
BAUDINETTE Lindsay Gordon "Len" Passed away peacefully at Lyndoch Living on 10th September 2019.



Dearly loved husband of Barbara (dec).



Loved father and father-in-law of Fiona and David (dec) (Powell), Ian and Morag, Jane and Anthony (Walsh) and Grant.

Loved friend of Yvonne.



Cherished Grandpa and Poppa of Stephanie, Samuel and Ashe; Courtney, Ashlea and Brooke; and Shelley. Great-grandfather of Amelie, Mason and Ziggy.



A Life Well Lived.



Please see Saturday's edition

for Funeral Arrangements.



logo
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lindsay's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.