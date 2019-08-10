|
HESTER Lily Clare 01/01/2005 - 11/08/2014 "The sadness never goes away, The silent tears still flow, You're thought of and sadly missed, More than you'll ever know. Now you're with Mumma and the Angels, Safe and sound in Heaven above. We hold on to the memories, And treasure them with love. God took you from this world, It was way too soon to say goodbye, But memories are precious, And will last a lifetime through. We know that God chose you to be His Angel too" Another year passes without you Lily girl. Knowing you are with your Mumma is how we get through each day... Forever loved and missed - Nanni and Poppi
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Aug. 10, 2019