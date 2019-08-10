Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Lily HESTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lily Clare HESTER

Add a Memory
Lily Clare HESTER In Memoriam
HESTER Lily Clare 01/01/2005 - 11/08/2014 "The sadness never goes away, The silent tears still flow, You're thought of and sadly missed, More than you'll ever know. Now you're with Mumma and the Angels, Safe and sound in Heaven above. We hold on to the memories, And treasure them with love. God took you from this world, It was way too soon to say goodbye, But memories are precious, And will last a lifetime through. We know that God chose you to be His Angel too" Another year passes without you Lily girl. Knowing you are with your Mumma is how we get through each day... Forever loved and missed - Nanni and Poppi



logo
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lily's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.