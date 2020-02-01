Home
Leslie Stewart MORGAN

Leslie Stewart MORGAN Notice
MORGAN Leslie Stewart Les I will miss you so much.

The tomorrows when I walk in the door at whatever time I arrive home, seeing the man sitting in the chair surrounded by our fur babies Snags and Misty with a serious look on his face.

Your first words asking me what is for tea, before telling me about the funny things the fur babies had done for the day or what they did when my mother dropped in.

Then hearing the voice telling me or Kristy to get the treats for the fur babies or wood for the heater in winter.

The man of few words, who despite our 45 years of marriage I still needed to be a mind reader to know things.

The hidden passion for your family and friends, and the big softie when it came to all our pets.

The dedicated worker, who at any time was willing, even by phone to fix problems for your clients or other colleagues.

The annoying innate supervisor that always shone through.

My journey now must continue without you by my side after 45 years, but the memories of the important things will remain, while I remember the funny small things.

Your Loving wife

- Marg



* * * * *

My dad

It broke my heart to say goodbye, so unexpected, so sudden, but you are now in a better place

I wish I just had the time to tell you once more that I love you, but it was not meant to be.

Take all my love on this final journey and catch up with your friends while causing trouble.

I will miss you so much

- Kristy



* * * * *

Dad

Will miss you always

- Scott
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Feb. 1, 2020
