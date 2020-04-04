|
GALL Kevin Thomas Sad and sudden was the call, so dearly loved by us all your memory is as sweet today, as in the hour you passed away. Peacefully passed away at home. Love forever Loving wife of Lesley, Loving Father to Tony, Peter and Kylie. Loving Father-in-law to Fiona and Sue. Loving Pop to Morgan, Tommy, Emily, Monique and Scott. Loving Great Pop to Lilly, Oscar, Jock and Braxton. You will always be in my heart You will always be my best mate Fly high like the Bombers "See the Bombers fly up, up" Love forever your daughter Kyle
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 4, 2020