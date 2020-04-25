Home
Services
Guyetts Warrambool
56-60 Verdon Street
Warrnamboool, Victoria 3280
03 5562 2622
Funeral service
Friday, May 1, 2020
2:00 PM
will be streamed
https://www.facebook.com/EasternParkChapel/ or Google Eastern Park Chapel Facebook
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin MCSWEEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin MCSWEEN


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Kevin MCSWEEN Notice
McSWEEN Kevin 25/06/1948 - 23/04/2020 Passed away peacefully at Opal Gillin Park, Warrnambool. Re-united with his parents Norman and Myrtle and twin brother Wayne. Kevin will be loved and sadly missed by all who knew him. Private funeral due to attendance restrictions. The Service will be streamed on FRIDAY (1st May) commencing at 2.00p.m. The following link will give you access to the stream https://www.facebook.com/EasternParkChapel/ or Google Eastern Park Chapel Facebook. Tributes and condolences can be offered on the 'Funeral Notices' section at www.guyettsfunerals.com.au www.guyettsfunerals.com.au



logo


logo
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -