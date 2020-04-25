|
McSWEEN Kevin 25/06/1948 - 23/04/2020 Passed away peacefully at Opal Gillin Park, Warrnambool. Re-united with his parents Norman and Myrtle and twin brother Wayne. Kevin will be loved and sadly missed by all who knew him. Private funeral due to attendance restrictions. The Service will be streamed on FRIDAY (1st May) commencing at 2.00p.m. The following link will give you access to the stream https://www.facebook.com/EasternParkChapel/ or Google Eastern Park Chapel Facebook. Tributes and condolences can be offered on the 'Funeral Notices' section at www.guyettsfunerals.com.au www.guyettsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 25, 2020