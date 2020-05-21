Home
Kevin James KAVANAGH

KAVANAGH Kevin James Passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on May 19, 2020. Aged 66 years Beloved husband of Faye for 43 years. Dearly loved father of Haydn and Sophia. Dearly loved father-in-law of Narelle and Dion. Adored Pa of Lucy, Isaac, Ollie and Harper. "Forever in our hearts" Dear Pa, We will miss having milkshakes with you Pa and all the wonderful things we did together. - Love Lucy, Isaac, Ollie and Harper. Private funeral due to attendance restrictions Tributes and condolences can be offered on the 'Funeral Notices' section at www.guyettsfunerals.com.au A recording of Kevin's service will be available. Please contact Haydn on 0408 198 456 for access details.



Published in The Warrnambool Standard from May 21 to May 23, 2020
