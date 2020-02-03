|
Hyland
Kevin
The time has come to say goodbye to our Best Freind, Teacher, Father and Father in-law
A chapter completed
A page is turned
A life well lived
A rest well earned
Memories are not framed in gold
Nor hung for all to see
But hidden deep within our hearts
And that's were they will always be
Thank you for everything you have ever done for us
We love you so much and you will never be forgotten
Till we laugh again
Love Craig and Janelle
Guyett
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Feb. 3, 2020