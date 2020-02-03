Home
Services
Guyetts Warrambool
56-60 Verdon Street
Warrnamboool, Victoria 3280
03 5562 2622
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Hyland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Hyland


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Kevin Hyland Notice
Hyland

Kevin

The time has come to say goodbye to our Best Freind, Teacher, Father and Father in-law 

A chapter completed 

A page is turned

A life well lived

A rest well earned

Memories are not framed in gold 

Nor hung for all to see

But hidden deep within our hearts 

And that's were they will always be 

Thank you for everything you have ever done for us 

We love you so much and you will never be forgotten 

Till we laugh again 

Love Craig and Janelle 

 

Guyett

0355622622
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -