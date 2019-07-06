|
|
SMITH Kevin Gregory Dearly loved dad of Natalie.
Good mate to Tony.
Poppy of Kimberly, Dominic & Tamara, Malynda & Michael, Andrew & Amber.
Special Poppy of Paige & Lorenzo; Michael, Kiara & Lincoln; Bradly & Chantelle.
The Angels came and touched your face,
They sweetly sang Amazing Grace.
And then they whispered soft and low
'Come on Kev, it's time to go.'
Natalie & Tony
I hold your memory in my heart forever.
Kimberly
Thanks for all the hard truths and good times.
Rest In Peace pop, Love always
Dominic & Tamara, Paige, Lorenzo
Heaven has recieved another angel,
The night sky another star.
Your life has become a loving memory.
I know you will never be far.
Much loved Special Poppy to Malynda & Pickle, Michael, Kiara, Lincoln
Poppy
One in a million
Be good, if you can't be good, be careful.
Always in our hearts never forgotten.
Love Andrew & Amber, Bradly, Chantelle
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on July 6, 2019