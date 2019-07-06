Home
Kevin Gregory SMITH

SMITH Kevin Gregory Dearly loved dad of Natalie.

Good mate to Tony.

Poppy of Kimberly, Dominic & Tamara, Malynda & Michael, Andrew & Amber.

Special Poppy of Paige & Lorenzo; Michael, Kiara & Lincoln; Bradly & Chantelle.



The Angels came and touched your face,

They sweetly sang Amazing Grace.

And then they whispered soft and low

'Come on Kev, it's time to go.'

Natalie & Tony



I hold your memory in my heart forever.

Kimberly



Thanks for all the hard truths and good times.

Rest In Peace pop, Love always

Dominic & Tamara, Paige, Lorenzo



Heaven has recieved another angel,

The night sky another star.

Your life has become a loving memory.

I know you will never be far.

Much loved Special Poppy to Malynda & Pickle, Michael, Kiara, Lincoln



Poppy

One in a million

Be good, if you can't be good, be careful.

Always in our hearts never forgotten.

Love Andrew & Amber, Bradly, Chantelle
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on July 6, 2019
