SMITH Kevin Gregory Dearly loved dad of Natalie.



Good mate to Tony.



Poppy of Kimberly, Dominic & Tamara, Malynda & Michael, Andrew & Amber.



Special Poppy of Paige & Lorenzo; Michael, Kiara & Lincoln; Bradly & Chantelle.







The Angels came and touched your face,



They sweetly sang Amazing Grace.



And then they whispered soft and low



'Come on Kev, it's time to go.'



Natalie & Tony







I hold your memory in my heart forever.



Kimberly







Thanks for all the hard truths and good times.



Rest In Peace pop, Love always



Dominic & Tamara, Paige, Lorenzo







Heaven has recieved another angel,



The night sky another star.



Your life has become a loving memory.



I know you will never be far.



Much loved Special Poppy to Malynda & Pickle, Michael, Kiara, Lincoln







Poppy



One in a million



Be good, if you can't be good, be careful.



Always in our hearts never forgotten.



Love Andrew & Amber, Bradly, Chantelle Published in The Warrnambool Standard from July 5 to July 6, 2019