Kathleen Margaret "Kath" GARDINER

GARDINER Kathleen Margaret "Kath" (nee WARD)



19/4/1937 - 1/1/2020

Aged 82 years



Loved wife of Henry (dec).



Loving Mother and mother-in-law of Karen and Simon, Simone and Kenney, Gabrielle and Mark, Damien, Paul and Rohan, and

Rachael (dec).

Adored Nanna of Jacob, Bridget, Thilini, and Saminda.



A special thank you to Cousin Kim for all her love and support.

We are grateful to the excellent staff at SWH Rehabilitation Ward and appreciate their wonderful care of Mum.

Resting peacefully



Special in so many ways.

Loved always, Karen and Simon



You were a fun Nanna. We liked your caramel slice, rocky road, and rumballs. We will really miss you. Thank you Nanna

Love Simone, Kenney, Thilini, and Saminda



Mum, words can never express how we feel. You will be missed always.

Gabrielle and Mark



Nanna Plane, Thank you for all the wonderful memories. We will miss you.

Jacob and Bridget



Mum, my mentor and friend.

Love Damien



Thanks for giving me the confidence to be me, giving me an excuse to buy scarves when travelling, and sharing recipes.

Love Paul and Rohan
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Jan. 4, 2020
