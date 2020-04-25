Home
Services
Guyetts Warrambool
56-60 Verdon Street
Warrnamboool, Victoria 3280
03 5562 2622
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen RAYNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen â€˜Kath' RAYNER


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Kathleen â€˜Kath' RAYNER Notice
RAYNER (née SHIELLS) Kathleen â€˜Kath' Passed away peacefully on April 19th 2020

at Warrnambool.

Aged 95

Loving wife of Norm (dec.).



Loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Carolyn (dec.) and Peter Anscombe, James and Margaret, Patricia and Bruce (dec.) McInnes, Peter, Heather and Ron Ingram.



Adored Nannie of her 14 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.



Private funeral due to attendance restrictions

Tributes and condolences can be offered on

the 'Funeral Notices' section at



logo
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -