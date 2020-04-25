|
RAYNER (née SHIELLS) Kathleen â€˜Kath' Passed away peacefully on April 19th 2020
at Warrnambool.
Aged 95
Loving wife of Norm (dec.).
Loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Carolyn (dec.) and Peter Anscombe, James and Margaret, Patricia and Bruce (dec.) McInnes, Peter, Heather and Ron Ingram.
Adored Nannie of her 14 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.
Private funeral due to attendance restrictions
Tributes and condolences can be offered on
the 'Funeral Notices' section at
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 25, 2020