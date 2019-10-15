|
HUNT June Magdeline 05/06/1930 - 11/10/2019 Aged 89 years Died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Loved and adored wife of Jack (Matthew John (dec) for 60 years. Much loved and devoted mother and mother-in-law to John (dec) and Gail, Wayne and Annemaree, Michael and Leonie, Pappy (Stephen) and Michelle, Peter and Peta, Anne, Vicky and Geoff, and Susan. Very Special Nan and great Nan to 23 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Caring, Loving, Courageous and Kind, what beautiful memories you leave behind Reunited with Dad and John
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Oct. 15, 2019