BAYNE (nee Edwards) Judith Anne 15/08/1945 - 17/07/2019 Our hearts are broken with the sudden passing of Judy. Much loved and adored Mum of Kristy, Kerri and Steven. Beloved Nanna Judy to Luke, Ashleigh, Ellinore, Chynna, Eyla, Harvey, Jayden, Daniel and Declan. Treasured mother-in-law to Paul, Sean and Kim. The enormous void left by the loss of Judy will never be filled and she will be missed more with every passing day. Give 'em hell in Heaven Jude
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on July 19, 2019