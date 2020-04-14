Home
Services
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2020
2:30 PM
stream. https://www.facebook.com/EasternParkChapel/ or Google 'Eastern Park Chapel Facebook'.
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Amess
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Lillian Amess


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Joyce Lillian Amess Notice
Amess

Joyce Lillian

Happy Birthday Nan.

Today you would have celebrated your 91st birthday. An achievement that you never expected to make. Even though the last few years were challenging, you never lost your smile, laugh and sense of humour.

We will always remember you as a keen gardener, knitter, sewer and a sweet toothed baker.  We have some treasured memories of times spent with you that are ours to keep forever.

Continue creating your beautiful gardens with Pa by your side after 22 years apart.

Your loving daughter Judy and adored grandchildren Daniel and Emma. 

Thank you to all the dedicated and caring staff who were involved in Joyce's care during her time at Lyndoch.

Guyetts

55622622
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -