Amess
Joyce Lillian
Happy Birthday Nan.
Today you would have celebrated your 91st birthday. An achievement that you never expected to make. Even though the last few years were challenging, you never lost your smile, laugh and sense of humour.
We will always remember you as a keen gardener, knitter, sewer and a sweet toothed baker. We have some treasured memories of times spent with you that are ours to keep forever.
Continue creating your beautiful gardens with Pa by your side after 22 years apart.
Your loving daughter Judy and adored grandchildren Daniel and Emma.
Thank you to all the dedicated and caring staff who were involved in Joyce's care during her time at Lyndoch.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 14, 2020