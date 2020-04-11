Home
Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2020
2:30 PM
Joyce Lillian AMESS

Joyce Lillian AMESS Notice
AMESS (Bertram) Joyce Lillian Passed away peacefully on April 7, 2020

with family by her side

at Lyndoch Living, Warrnambool.

Aged 90 years

Loving wife of Ian (dec.).



Loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Wendy and Stephen Halligan, David (dec.) and Robyn, Judy Amess, and Richard Jones.



Adored Nan of Erica, Adele; Bronwyn, Chloe, Belinda, Peter; Daniel, and Emma.

Old Nan to Charlotte, Archie, Aiden,

Scarlett, Lily and Theo.



Private funeral due to attendance restrictions

The Service will be streamed on Wednesday (April 15) commencing at 2.30p.m. The following link will give you access to the stream. https://www.facebook.com/EasternParkChapel/ or Google 'Eastern Park Chapel Facebook'.

Tributes and condolences can be offered on

the 'Funeral Notices' section at



logo
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 11, 2020
