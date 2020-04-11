|
|
AMESS (Bertram) Joyce Lillian Passed away peacefully on April 7, 2020
with family by her side
at Lyndoch Living, Warrnambool.
Aged 90 years
Loving wife of Ian (dec.).
Loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Wendy and Stephen Halligan, David (dec.) and Robyn, Judy Amess, and Richard Jones.
Adored Nan of Erica, Adele; Bronwyn, Chloe, Belinda, Peter; Daniel, and Emma.
Old Nan to Charlotte, Archie, Aiden,
Scarlett, Lily and Theo.
Private funeral due to attendance restrictions
The Service will be streamed on Wednesday (April 15) commencing at 2.30p.m. The following link will give you access to the stream. https://www.facebook.com/EasternParkChapel/ or Google 'Eastern Park Chapel Facebook'.
Tributes and condolences can be offered on
the 'Funeral Notices' section at
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 11, 2020