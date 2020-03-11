Home
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
St Mary's Catholic Church
160 Foster Street
Dandenong
josephine CARROL Notice
Carroll Sr Josephine SSJG (Philomena) It is with sadness we announce the death of our dearly loved Sister Josephine who died suddenly on March 6, 2020 at Dandenong Hospital. In her 68th year as a Sister of St John of God and in her 89th year of life. Josephine will be remembered for a lifetime of joyful and dedicated service to all she met. May she enjoy the music of the angels and the company of the St John of God Sisters who are there to meet her. Josephine, rest in peace in the arms of the God you loved so well.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Mar. 11, 2020
