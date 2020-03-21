|
Nash Jonathan Albert Passed away peacefully, Monday the 16th of March 2020 at St. John of God Hospital, Geelong. Dearly loved Husband of Dawn. Previously devoted Husband to Deirdre (dec). Wonderful Father and Father in Law to Nicola, Alister and Caroline, Katrina and John. Caring Step Father to Karen and Chris, and Suzanne. Much loved GP of Matt, Emma and Sarah, Annabelle and Celia, Norman and Jane. Adored Poppy Jon of Serena, Melanie, William and Chris, James, Christian and Lillian. Fun loving Brother in Law to Yvonne & Ben, Sharon and Paul. Loving Brother to Jenifer (dec), Robert (dec), David (dec) and Prudence. A wonderful person, so loving and kind, what beautiful memories you have left behind, sharing, caring and always strong, loved and respected wherever you went. A Private Celebration of Jon's life will be held.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Mar. 21, 2020