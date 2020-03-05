Home
John Maxwell BUDD


1927 - 2020
John Maxwell BUDD Notice
BUDD John Maxwell 'Jack' On March 4, 2020 at Port Fairy Aged 92 years Dearly loved husband of Pat. Loved father of Paul, Deborah and Bryan(dec.). Fond father-in-law of Sharon and Noel. Adored 'Pa Jack' of Matthew, Ashley and Nicole, Brendan and Monica; Peter and Sarah, Adam and Kristen, Philip, Joanna and Terry. 'Great Pa Jack' of Edmund, Basil, Clover, Royce, Conor, Molly, Lylah, Lincoln and Ned. Rest in Peace Jack Funeral arrangements yet to be confirmed www.guyettsfunerals.com.au



logo
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Mar. 5, 2020
