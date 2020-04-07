Home
John Ignatius RYAN


1934 - 2020
John Ignatius RYAN Notice
RYAN John Ignatius 11-8-1934 - 3-4-2020

Died peacefully at home.

Cherished husband of Margaret (dec).

Dearly loved father, father-in-law & Poppy of:

Gerard and Barbara, Michelle, Laura and Andrew Boadle, Peter and Thomas Ryan;

Mary and Dale, Rebecca, Katie and James Alexander;

Bernadette and Trevor, Rachel and Sarah Hateley;

Catherine and Hans, Harrison, Dana and Sophie Fah;

John and Julianne, Hannah, Joshua and Caitlyn Ryan;

Michael and Ulrike, Anika Ryan-Jenne;

Anthony and Sharyn, Joseph Ryan;

Brendan and Annemaree Ryan.

Rest in peace

--

A private Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of John Ignatius Ryan will be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church.



Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 7, 2020
