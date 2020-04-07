|
RYAN John Ignatius 11-8-1934 - 3-4-2020
Died peacefully at home.
Cherished husband of Margaret (dec).
Dearly loved father, father-in-law & Poppy of:
Gerard and Barbara, Michelle, Laura and Andrew Boadle, Peter and Thomas Ryan;
Mary and Dale, Rebecca, Katie and James Alexander;
Bernadette and Trevor, Rachel and Sarah Hateley;
Catherine and Hans, Harrison, Dana and Sophie Fah;
John and Julianne, Hannah, Joshua and Caitlyn Ryan;
Michael and Ulrike, Anika Ryan-Jenne;
Anthony and Sharyn, Joseph Ryan;
Brendan and Annemaree Ryan.
Rest in peace
--
A private Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of John Ignatius Ryan will be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 7, 2020