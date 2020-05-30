Home
MacQueen's Funeral Services P/L - Camperdown
9 Leura Street
Camperdown, Victoria 3260
03 5593 1107
Wednesday, Jun. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
livestreamed
https://vimeo.com/423442610
John Francis FLEMING


1938 - 2020
John Francis FLEMING Notice
FLEMING John Francis 9.4.1938 - 26.5.2020

Loved and loving husband of Mary.

Loving father and father in law of Leanne and Darren Merrett, Julie and Chris Minster, Anthony and Paula, Greg, Erin and Mick Hassett.

Dearly loved Poppy of Rebecca, Sean, Matthew; Ashley, Jeremy, friend of Michelle; Tom, Jack, Harry; Charlie and Paddy.

Rest in Peace John

~pcJohn's Service will be livestreamed on WEDNESDAY (June 3) at 11.00am at the following link:

https://vimeo.com/423442610



Published in The Warrnambool Standard on May 30, 2020
