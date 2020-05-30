|
|
FLEMING John Francis 9.4.1938 - 26.5.2020
Loved and loving husband of Mary.
Loving father and father in law of Leanne and Darren Merrett, Julie and Chris Minster, Anthony and Paula, Greg, Erin and Mick Hassett.
Dearly loved Poppy of Rebecca, Sean, Matthew; Ashley, Jeremy, friend of Michelle; Tom, Jack, Harry; Charlie and Paddy.
Rest in Peace John
~pcJohn's Service will be livestreamed on WEDNESDAY (June 3) at 11.00am at the following link:
https://vimeo.com/423442610
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on May 30, 2020