|
|
CARLIN John Francis Loved father of Mick and father in law of Maur. We will miss you John. May you Rest In Peace
--
His pleasures were simple, his needs were few If his family was happy then he was too He gave us love in the fullest measure Care, devotion and memories to treasure He shared our hopes, our dreams, our tears Thankyou, Dad for all those wonderful years
All our love
Pete & Pauline, Lauren, Meagan, Josh, Mitch, Scotty & Chelsea. Special friend of Kyle, Beth and Mia
Reunited with our beloved Nannie Glenda
--
Those we love don't go away, They walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near... So loved, so missed, so very dear.
Much loved Dad of Steve and Nell
Adored Poppy John of Sam and Alexandra, Mac and Erica and Derm
--
God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be So he put his arms around you and whispered, 'Come with me.' With tearful eyes we watched you And saw you pass away And although we love you dearly We could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating Hard working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us He only takes the best
Loved Dad of Robert and Janine. Loving grandfather to Maggie, Aaron, Taylah and Shelbie.
--
As those we love don't go away They walk beside us everyday
Loved Father of Dame, Father-in-law of Carolyn. Adored Poppy of Abbey, Jack & Ben.
You will live on in our hearts forever
Rest In Peace
--
Dad,
Your strength, love and values you have shown us over the years will be instilled in our family. Thank you for guiding us throughout your life, your memory will live on forever.
Love Johnny, Karen, Alice, Rosie & James.
--
Goodbye to my darling Dad.
I couldn't have wished for better, it's been an honour and privilege to share so many fun and beautiful memories along the way.
Rest peacefully in mum's arms.
Loving you forever.
Dale, Annie, Colbi, Wilson & Bridie
--
'You can shed tears that he is gone, Or you can smile because he has lived'
Dad, we are smiling for you always.
Dearly loved Dad and Poppy to Russell, Heather, Casey, Cara and Ella.
--
Rest easy now Dad back with your sweetheart Mum. A great life well lived with a perfect balance of hard work and cheeky fun! Thankyou for everything you have done for us
Love to you always
Bec, Digger, Marli and Lottie
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on May 23, 2020