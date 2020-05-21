|
|
CARLIN John Francis 30/01/38 - 19/5/20
Passed away peacefully.
Aged 82
Dearly loved husband of Glenda (dec), Loved Father and Father in-law to Michael & Maureen, Peter & Pauline, Stephen & Narelle, Robert & Janine, Damian & Carolyn, Johnny & Karen, Annie & Dale, Russell & Heather, Rebecca & Steve.
Loved Poppy John to 26 grandchildren.
Reunited with Glenda in heaven
John's Service will be livestreamed TODAY (May 22) at 11.00am at the following link:
https://vimeo.com/420514960
Published in The Warrnambool Standard from May 21 to May 22, 2020