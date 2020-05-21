Home
MacQueen Funeral Services - Terang
118 High St
Terang, Victoria
5592-1293
Friday, May 22, 2020
11:00 AM
livestreamed
at the following link: https://vimeo.com/420514960
John Francis CARLIN


1938 - 2020
John Francis CARLIN Notice
CARLIN John Francis 30/01/38 - 19/5/20

Passed away peacefully.

Aged 82

Dearly loved husband of Glenda (dec), Loved Father and Father in-law to Michael & Maureen, Peter & Pauline, Stephen & Narelle, Robert & Janine, Damian & Carolyn, Johnny & Karen, Annie & Dale, Russell & Heather, Rebecca & Steve.

Loved Poppy John to 26 grandchildren.

Reunited with Glenda in heaven

John's Service will be livestreamed TODAY (May 22) at 11.00am at the following link:

https://vimeo.com/420514960



Published in The Warrnambool Standard from May 21 to May 22, 2020
