|
|
MCNAMARA John Desmond 'Des' Passed away on September 25, 2019 at Warrnambool.
Loved son of Mary and William (both deceased).
Loved brother of William, Patricia, Leo (all deceased.), Robert, Peter, Margaret and Maurice.
Loved brother-in-law of Tom (dec.) and Colleen.
Love uncle of Simon and Fiona, Rebecca and Paul, and Adam.
Special uncle Des to Kyle, Ruby, Jordi, Bridie and Hannah.
Rest in peace
It was Des's wish for a private family burial
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Oct. 1, 2019