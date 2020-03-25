Home
Guyetts Warrambool
56-60 Verdon Street
Warrnamboool, Victoria 3280
03 5562 2622
John CLANCY


1930 - 2020
John CLANCY Notice
CLANCY John Passed away peacefully at home surrounded

by loved ones on March 23, 2020.

Aged 89 years

Loved and loving husband of Mabel (dec.).

Loved step-father of Leslie (dec.) and Dot.

Loved Poppy of his 3 grandchildren

and their families

A kind and generous man

Loved by many

Private Funeral due to attendance restrictions,

If you wish to attend John's funeral could you please phone Dot on 0417 384 457



Tributes and condolences can be offered on the 'Funeral Notices' section at



Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Mar. 25, 2020
