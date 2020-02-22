|
HERBERT John â€˜Jack' Broadway On February 20, 2020 at Warrnambool.
Beloved best friend and devoted husband of Mary (Wilmot) for 64 years.
Loving and devoted father and father-in-law of David and Julie, Virginia, Jayne and Mark, Peter and Karen, Tony and Carolyn, Leigh and Linda.
Loving Grandfather of Luke, Bella, Charles and Amy, Kate, Jacob, Louis, Tom, Ben, Josh, Jack, Liam, Marcus, Nick, Kayla and Great Grandfather to Luca.
Always in our memories today and forever.
You lived your life with high ideals, integrity and a strong personal faith. We witnessed daily your deep love for Mum and your family.
Loving Son of Jack and Ruth Herbert (both dec.).
Loving brother and brother-in-law of Betty and Roy Alen (both dec.), Harry (dec.) and Lynette Herbert, Don and Sue Herbert.
Loving brother-in-law of Patricia and Frank Daly (both dec.), Audrey and Cam (dec.) Dwyer, Adele and Mel Braham, Tess and Henk (dec.) Dekok), Paul and Barb Wilmot.
A loving and respected Uncle of many nieces and nephews.
Rest in Peace, Dad
Aged 87 years
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Feb. 22, 2020