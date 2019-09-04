|
BALLINGER Joan Passed away peacefully on August 28th 2019 at Lyndoch Living, Warrnambool. Aged 97 years Devoted wife of Roy (dec). Loved mother of Denis and Dale, fond mother in-law of Diane and Robyn. Adored Nana of Renae, Brooke; Megan, Rodney and Kristin and Great Nana of nine. Forever in our hearts //* The Graveside Funeral Service for Mrs Joan Ballinger will be held at the Horsham Lawn Cemetery, Monday Sept 9th 2019 commencing at 2:00 pm Horsham & District Funerals Bill & Heather Pitman 5382 1149 NFDA
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Sept. 4, 2019