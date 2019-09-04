Home
BALLINGER Joan Passed away peacefully on August 28th 2019 at Lyndoch Living, Warrnambool. Aged 97 years Devoted wife of Roy (dec). Loved mother of Denis and Dale, fond mother in-law of Diane and Robyn. Adored Nana of Renae, Brooke; Megan, Rodney and Kristin and Great Nana of nine. Forever in our hearts //* The Graveside Funeral Service for Mrs Joan Ballinger will be held at the Horsham Lawn Cemetery, Monday Sept 9th 2019 commencing at 2:00 pm Horsham & District Funerals Bill & Heather Pitman 5382 1149 NFDA
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Sept. 4, 2019
