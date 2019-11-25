|
|
MATHISON Jessie Formerly of Koroit
On November 23, 2019 at Port Fairy
Dearly loved wife of Max (dec.).
Loved mother and mother-in-law of
Rex and Josie, David and Clare,
Laraine and David Toose.
Loved Nana of Kerri and Peter, Vicki and Josh, Melissa and Andrew, Sally and Reece, Lachlan, Jessie and Tom, Tom and Danielle, Sam and Carolyn.
Great Nana of Lily, Elijah, Grace, Shane, Toby, Nate, Layla, Pip and Harry.
Aged 90 years
Forever in our Hearts
Published in The Warrnambool Standard from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019