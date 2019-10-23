|
|
HUTCHINSON Jeffrey Raymond 10.10.49 - 18.10.2019
70 years old
Son of Fred (dec) and Nell (dec).
Husband of Christine (dec).
Father to Jenny, Barry and Nicole.
Brother to Robyn.
--
Dad,
It is with heartache that we have watched your struggle, and now we have to hold close to our hearts the good memories that we have shared together over the years.
We will miss you more than words can ever express and have the hope that we will see you and mum again in full health. John 5:28,29.
Rest now.
Nicole, Dennis, Caleb, Elijah, Bethany, Micah, Alana and Jorja Jansen.
--
Dad,
Sadly missed along life's way, Quietly remembered every day... No longer in our life to share, But in our hearts, you're always there.
Love you.
Jenny
--
Jeffrey,
Time slips by and life goes on But from our hearts you are never gone You are now in God's loving care.
Brother of Robyn,
Friend of Toby
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Oct. 23, 2019