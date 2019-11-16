|
|
WEST (née Turland) Jean Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Opal Gillin Park on November 14, 2019.
Aged 92 years
Loved wife of Alec (dec.).
Much loved mother of Julie, Robyn and Peter.
**********
Much loved mother of Julie and friend of Peter.
Nanna to Chris and Steve.
Rest easy 'Jeannie'
**********
Loved and loving mother to Robyn
and friend to Jean.
Rest easy little mother, your work
here is done.
We will still hear your voice on the wind,
And feel the warmth of your smile in the sun.
**********
Much loved mother and mother-in-law of
Peter and Gill.
Friend of Danae and Mark.
Loved Nanna West of Jasper.
'Beautiful, caring, loving mum'
Sleep well 'Jeannie.
**********
Daughter of Ray and Sylvia Turland.
Sister of Lorna Lovell, Rita Baudinette, Don Turland (all deceased) and Rex.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Nov. 16, 2019