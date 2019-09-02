Home
Services
Guyetts Warrambool
56-60 Verdon Street
Warrnamboool, Victoria 3280
03 5562 2622
Resources
More Obituaries for Jan BAILLIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jan BAILLIE

Add a Memory
Jan BAILLIE Notice
BAILLIE (née Gilmour) Jan Passed away peacefully at South West Healthcare, Warrnambool after a short illness on August 31, 2019

Dearly loved wife of Lance.

Loved mother and mother-in-law of

Sue and Alex Miller, and Anna.

Adored Grandy of Caitlin, Sophie and Ben;

Isaac, Beau and Zeke.

Loved sister and sister-in-law of Diane (dec.) and George Dusting, Norm (dec) and Lyn,

Charlie (dec.) and Cindy and their families.



Funeral arrangements to be confirmed.



logo
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.