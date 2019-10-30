|
SNAAUW John (Jan Arie) 03/03/1927 - 28/10/2019 Son of Sjirk and Margaretha Snaauw. Was the last living brother of Sjoerd and FranÃ§oise, Sjirk and Geertje, Mietje and Robert and Neeltje and Piet. Loving husband for 62 years of Margaret, father of Aneeta, Glenda, Lorelle and Craig, Sonia and Robert, Greg and Suellen, Roslyn and Scott. Dearly loved Grandpa of all his 15 grandchildren and 4Â½ great grandchildren "Original Boss of Snaauw's Kitchens" In respect of Dad's wishes he will be privately cremated. There will be an informal celebration of John's life this Saturday, 2nd November, starting at 2pm St Brigid's Hall, Port Fairy Road Crossley. Please accept this invitation to join family and friends. No flowers by request.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2019