WOOD James Thomas 'Jim' Passed away peacefully on November 18, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at his home in Warrnambool after a short courageous battle. Aged 70 years Loved and loving husband of Val. Adored and devoted father and father-in-law of Tony and Lisa, Darren, Michelle and Damian Osborne, Steven and Stacy. Cherished Poppy of Bailey, Mason, Blake, Levi, Harvey, Arlo, Josh, Ashleigh, Bella and Jackson. 'Straight down the line'
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Nov. 20, 2019