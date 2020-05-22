|
WATTS James Colin 'Jim' Of Portland Formerly of Bessiebelle Passed away peacefully at Portland District Health on May 20, 2020. Aged 82 years Dearly loved husband of Val for 61 years. Loved and admired father and father-in-law of Darryl and Joanne, Wayne, Michelle (dec.), and Jodie. Loved Pa to Dana, Ben, Matthew and Great Pa to Alleria. And Pa to Kinta and Rod. Private funeral due to attendance restrictions. A memorial gathering will be announced at a later time. Tributes and condolences can be offered on the 'Funeral Notices' section at www.guyettsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on May 22, 2020