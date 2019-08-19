|
CLARK Ivan David Passed away peacefully on August 17, 2019 at South West Healthcare, Warrnambool surrounded by his loving family.
Loving husband of Jenny, much loved father of Maree and Lisa, father-in-law of Ben and friend of Gavin, Chloe and Chelsea.
Aged 66 years
A gentleman and a fighter right to the end,
will be greatly missed and always loved.
A big thank you to the staff at SWH and Dr Chow for their loving care of Ivan.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019