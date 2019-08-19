Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Ivan CLARK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ivan David CLARK

Add a Memory
Ivan David CLARK Notice
CLARK Ivan David Passed away peacefully on August 17, 2019 at South West Healthcare, Warrnambool surrounded by his loving family.

Loving husband of Jenny, much loved father of Maree and Lisa, father-in-law of Ben and friend of Gavin, Chloe and Chelsea.

Aged 66 years

A gentleman and a fighter right to the end,

will be greatly missed and always loved.



A big thank you to the staff at SWH and Dr Chow for their loving care of Ivan.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ivan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.