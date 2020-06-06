Home
Services
Guyetts Warrambool
56-60 Verdon Street
Warrnamboool, Victoria 3280
03 5562 2622
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene HARRINGTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Margaret HARRINGTON

Add a Memory
Irene Margaret HARRINGTON Notice
HARRINGTON Irene Margaret Formerly of Tower Hill Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on June 3, 2020 at Warrnambool. Aged 91 years Loved wife of Joseph (dec.). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Kevin (dec) and Helen, Ray and Marita. Loved Nan of Clayton, Jaime, Krystal, Brett, Daniel and their families. Private funeral due to attendance restrictions Tributes and condolences can be offered on the 'Funeral Notices' section at www.guyettsfunerals.com.au



logo
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on June 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -