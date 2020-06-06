|
|
HARRINGTON Irene Margaret Formerly of Tower Hill Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on June 3, 2020 at Warrnambool. Aged 91 years Loved wife of Joseph (dec.). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Kevin (dec) and Helen, Ray and Marita. Loved Nan of Clayton, Jaime, Krystal, Brett, Daniel and their families. Private funeral due to attendance restrictions Tributes and condolences can be offered on the 'Funeral Notices' section at www.guyettsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on June 6, 2020